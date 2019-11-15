Trump says U.S. states will be able to buy prescription drugs abroad

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be giving states the right to buy prescription drugs from other countries, as part of a bid to boost consumer access to cheaper medicines.

Trump made the remarks at an event at the White House accompanied by Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, among other officials.

