US Markets

Trump says U.S. sanctioning Iran's national bank

Contributors
Steve Holland Reuters
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran's national bank, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran's national bank, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump did not give any other details about the sanctions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the bank was Tehran's last source of funds.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular