Trump says U.S. is 'very close' to securing trade deal with China

Contributor
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

President Donald Trump on Thursday said on the United States was "very close" to nailing down a trade deal with China, just days before new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports were due to be imposed.

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China," Trump said on Twitter. "They want it, and so do we."

Trump was expected to meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss the Dec. 15 tariffs deadline, sources have told Reuters.

