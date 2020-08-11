US Markets
Trump says U.S. inks agreement with Moderna for 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Contributor
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

The United States has penned an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. president Donald Trump said in a press conference.

The United States has made several deals to acquire doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines in advance of their approval by regulators, part of its Operation Warp Speed program that aims to deliver a vaccine in the U.S. by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carl.ODonnell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6629;))

