Trump says U.S. government will provide assistance to Boeing

Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said the government would provide financial assistance to Boeing Co BA.N as the entire aviation sector faces economic turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Boeing got hit hard in many different ways," Trump said at a press conference and confirmed he was also considering providing assistance to airplane suppliers. "We have to protect Boeing... We'll be helping Boeing." Boeing said Monday it was in talks with senior U.S. officials about short-term assistance for itself and the entire aviation sector. Boeing has been struggling to win approval from regulators for its 737 MAX to return to service after two fatal crashes in five months.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

