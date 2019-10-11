Trump says U.S., China have reached substantial phase-1 trade deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and China had come to a substantial phase-1 trade deal, reaching agreement on intellectual property, financial services and big agricultural purchases.

The two sides are very close to ending their trade war and it will take up to five weeks to get the deal written, Trump said, speaking to reporters after talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Leslie Adler)

