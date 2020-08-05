US Markets

Trump says U.S. action on Hong Kong likely to boost U.S. exchanges

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said stock exchanges in the United States will likely pick up more business after his administration ended Hong Kong's special economic status in a dispute over the territory's new security law.

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said stock exchanges in the United States will likely pick up more business after his administration ended Hong Kong's special economic status in a dispute over the territory's new security law.

"For freedom, we gave them tremendous incentives ... they took massive business away from the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, all of our exchanges," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "We've now taken that all back, Hong Kong will not be a successful exchange anymore ... we're going to make a lot more money now."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular