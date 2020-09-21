US Markets
Trump says TikTok deal 'working its way through'

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a deal to expand American ownership of Chinese-owned popular social media app TikTok was "working its way through," after publicly blessing the agreement on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump added the deal would be saved if it could be but his administration would cut the app off otherwise, as questions have swirled about the ownership structure behind the proposal.

MSFT ORCL WMT

