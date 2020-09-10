Trump says there will be no extension of the TikTok deadline
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended.
"It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it," Trump told reporters before leaving for Michigan. "There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chris Reese)
