US Markets

Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option'

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday raising tariffs on China is "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of the coronavirus out of Wuhan, China.

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday raising tariffs on China is "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of the coronavirus out of Wuhan, China.

"A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy, obviously with what happened. This is a bad situation -- all over the world, 183 countries. But we'll be having a lot to say about that. It's certainly an option. It's certainly an option," Trump told reporters.

(Reporting by Steve Holland)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; + 1 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular