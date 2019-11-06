Trump says talks with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on dam dispute went well

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he held talks with officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a new dam being built on the Nile River.

"The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!" Trump said in a Twitter post. Egypt fears its water crisis could worsen as Ethiopia starts filling the reservoir behind a giant dam upriver. Nile-user Sudan also has an interest in the hydropower project.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

