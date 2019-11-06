World Markets

Trump says talks with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on dam dispute went well

Doina Chiacu Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he held talks with officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a new dam being built on the Nile River.

"The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!" Trump said in a Twitter post. Egypt fears its water crisis could worsen as Ethiopia starts filling the reservoir behind a giant dam upriver. Nile-user Sudan also has an interest in the hydropower project.

