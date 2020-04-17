US Markets

Trump says states, not U.S. government, must boost coronavirus testing

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against governors calling for the federal government to play a bigger role in ramping up and coordinating coronavirus screening, saying it was up to U.S. states to "step up their testing."

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against governors calling for the federal government to play a bigger role in ramping up and coordinating coronavirus screening, saying it was up to U.S. states to "step up their testing."

The Republican president's comment, in a tweet, followed a string of posts in which he lashed out at Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and targeted Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota - three states also led by Democrats.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

3 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular