Trump Says 'real Test' Ahead In His COVID-19 Fight

(RTTNews) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday evening that he is doing well, but the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19.

The video, posted on Twitter, comes after mixed messages from the White House about his condition.

In the four-minute video message, Trump thanked the doctors and nurses at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well, I'm much better now. Over the next period of a few days I guess that's the real test. We'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," Trump said in the video.

Trump said he wanted to get back on the campaign trail. He faces Joe Biden in the 3 November presidential election.

The president's physician said late on Saturday that Trump was doing well and had made "substantial progress since diagnosis".

Dr Sean Conley said that "while not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic" about the president's condition.

Meanwhile, the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, expressed concern about the president's condition, saying he was not yet on a clear path to recovery.

Meadows reportedly said the president's vital signs over the last 24 hours had been "very concerning" and that the next 48 hours would be critical.

The president, being 74, a man and someone categorised as obese, is in a higher-risk category for Covid-19. He has so far been treated with an experimental drug cocktail injection and antiviral medication remdesivir.

In a Saturday night statement, Trump's medical team said the president completed a second dose of remdesivir, "without complications." He remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen.

The president was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received first dose of antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd, Dr Sean Conley said.

First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for Covid-19, is said to be doing well, and continues to rest at the White House.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.