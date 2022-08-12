Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.
It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.
On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social startup social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation.
"Same sleazy people involved," he said.
