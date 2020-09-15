US Markets

Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus for political reasons.

"I'm not doing it for political reasons. I want the vaccine fast," said Trump, whose chances at re-election in November hinge on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

