Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus for political reasons.

"I'm not doing it for political reasons. I want the vaccine fast," said Trump, whose chances at re-election in November hinge on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

