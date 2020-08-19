Trump says 'not happy' with Goodyear; would swap tires on presidential limo

US Markets
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from wearing hats supporting him, and said he would swap out the Goodyear tires on his limousine if there were an alternative.

Trump told reporters he thought it was "disgraceful" that the company would prevent employees from wearing attire supporting the "Blue Lives Matter" movement that supports law enforcement, while allowing support for other organizations.

