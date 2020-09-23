Trump says may or may not approve stricter FDA guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

US Markets

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve potentially new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying such a move would appear political.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday the FDA would issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process.

"That has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it," Trump told a White House news conference.

"That sounds like a political move."

