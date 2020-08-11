US Markets

Trump says his good relationship with China's Xi has changed

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he used to have a very good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping but that changed after the novel coronavirus pandemic and that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart in a long time.

Trump's comments came in an interview on Fox Sports Radio.

