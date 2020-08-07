US Markets

Trump says he's working on health insurance executive order on pre-existing conditions

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be working in the next couple of weeks on an executive order to require health insurers to cover pre-existing conditions.

"Over the next two weeks I'll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers," Trump said at a news conference at his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA TRUMP/HEALTHCARE

