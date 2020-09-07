US Markets

Trump says he would support investigation of postmaster general

Contributors
Jeff Mason Reuters
Chris Sanders Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would support an investigation into campaign contributions involving Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would support an investigation into campaign contributions involving Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

"Let the investigations go," Trump said at a White House news conference in response to a Washington Post report that DeJoy had asked employees at a business he owned to make political contributions and then reimbursed them later with company funds.

It's not known whether an investigation is under way or being considered.

Trump said the postmaster general is a "very respected man," and that if it can be proven that he did something wrong, he should lose his job.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Chris Sanders; Editing by Howard Goller)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5826))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular