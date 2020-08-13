Trump says he would not veto legislation that included post office funding

Adds background

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

"If we could agree to a bill, the overall bill, which is obviously a much bigger number than just the post office, that would be fine," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats for coronavirus aid have broken down. Trump has said, without evidence, that having universal mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election would lead to fraud.

Earlier in the day Trump said demands from Democrats that a bill include federal aid for the post office and funding for the election have become major sticking points in negotiations.

"The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting," he told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)

