Trump Says He Would Increase Stimulus Offer to Reach Deal With House Democrats: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he’s prepared to increase his $1.8 trillion stimulus offer if it helps reach a deal with the Democrat-led House of Representatives, Reuters reported.

House Democrats have been seeking a $2.2 trillion package.

Trump said Thursday on Fox Business Network there’s still a chance a stimulus package can be passed before the presidential election, but those chances are fading, Reuters reported.

The president’s comments may rankle some in the Republican-led Senate who had objected to the size of Trump’s current offer.

Why this matters to crypto: Bitcoin (BTC) prices have been buoyed this year as investors bet that trillions of dollars of government and central bank spending around the world in response to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown will inevitably result in inflation, and therefore be positive for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have been buoyed this year as investors bet that trillions of dollars of government and central bank spending around the world in response to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown will inevitably result in inflation, and therefore be positive for the cryptocurrency. As such, if a stimulus deal is reached, BTC may rise further.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.