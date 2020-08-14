Trump says he would agree to $25 billion for Postal Service if Democrats make concessions

Corrects to "we" from "they" in quote in 2nd paragraph

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

"Sure, if they give us what we want," Trump said at a news briefing. He again blamed Democrats for what he described as "blocking" aid for Americans after talks on coronavirus relief efforts stalled in Congress.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

