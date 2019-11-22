US Markets

Trump says he will allow states to import prescription drugs to lower costs

Lisa Lambert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he will soon release a plan to let Florida and other states import prescription medicines to combat high drug prices, as he blasted the Democrat-led House of Representatives for not going far enough in a drug-pricing bill.

"We will soon be putting more options on the table," Trump wrote in a series of tweets, adding that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "and her Do Nothing Democrats drug pricing bill doesn’t do the trick."

