Markets

Trump says he views U.S.-China trade deal differently amid coronavirus

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago," Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don't know if that's going to happen. I'll let you know," he added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Makini Brice, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-310-5675; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular