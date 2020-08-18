US Markets

Trump says he postponed trade talks with China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he postponed trade talks with China, adding that he does not want to talk to China right now.

Asked at an event in Yuma, Arizona if he will pull out of the trade deal with China, Trump said he would see. Representatives from the United States and China had been scheduled to discuss implementation of their so-called Phase 1 trade deal on Saturday, but those talks were canceled.

