Trump says he is watching tech platforms closely ahead of presidential election
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration is closely watching the performance of tech companies in the run up to the presidential election on Nov. 3 and expects to come to a conclusion on the issue of internet companies soon.
It was not immediately clear what conclusion Trump was referring to.
