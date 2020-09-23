Trump says he is watching tech platforms closely ahead of presidential election

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration is closely watching the performance of tech companies in the run up to the presidential election on Nov. 3 and expects to come to a conclusion on the issue of internet companies soon.

It was not immediately clear what conclusion Trump was referring to.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.