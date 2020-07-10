US Markets

Trump says he is not thinking about a 'Phase 2' U.S.-China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his not currently thinking about negotiating a "Phase 2" trade deal with China as relations between Washington and Beijing sour over the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Trump, asked by reporters aboard Air Force One about the possibility of second phase trade deal following implementation of a Phase 1 agreement this year, said "I don't think about it now," adding that he has many other things on his mind.

"The relationship with China has been severely damaged. They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it. They didn't stop it," Trump said.

