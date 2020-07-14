Trump says he is not interested in talking to China about Phase 2 deal

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is not interested in talking to China about a Phase 2 trade deal.

"I'm not interested right now in talking to China," Trump replied when asked in an interview with CBS News whether Phase 2 trade talks were dead.

(Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)

