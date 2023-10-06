Trump says he is endorsing Jim Jordan to be House speaker

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is endorsing Jim Jordan to replace ousted U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"He (Jordan) is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social app.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.