News & Insights

US Markets

Trump says he is endorsing Jim Jordan to be House speaker

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

October 06, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is endorsing Jim Jordan to replace ousted U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"He (Jordan) is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social app.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.