Trump says he is authorizing another $1 billion for food for families program

Jeff Mason Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

MILLS RIVER, N.C., Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration would provide an additional $1 billion to a program to provide food to American families dealing with the economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today I am proud to announce that we will provide an additional one billion dollars to fund the Farmers to Families Food Box program," Trump said during an event in North Carolina.

