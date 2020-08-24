Trump says he is authorizing another $1 billion for food for families program

MILLS RIVER, N.C., Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration would provide an additional $1 billion to a program to provide food to American families dealing with the economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today I am proud to announce that we will provide an additional one billion dollars to fund the Farmers to Families Food Box program," Trump said during an event in North Carolina.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

