Trump says he had a 'nice' meeting with Facebook CEO Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had a "nice meeting" with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday and he included a picture of him shaking hands with Zuckerberg in the Oval Office.

