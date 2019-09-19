US Markets

Trump says he had a 'nice' meeting with Facebook CEO Zuckerberg

Eric Beech Reuters
President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had a "nice meeting" with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday and he included a picture of him shaking hands with Zuckerberg in the Oval Office.

