Commodities

Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China but that Beijing would like him to do so.

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China but that Beijing would like him to do so.

Officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed. Before leaving the White House Trump told reporters he would like to sign the deal in the United States.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular