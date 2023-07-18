News & Insights

Trump says federal prosecutor said he was target in Jan. 6 attack probe

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN

July 18, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Katharine Jackson and Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he is a target in the federal grand jury investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump did not provide evidence backing the assertion. Smith's office did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Reuters
