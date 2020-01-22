Trump Says Dow Would Be 10,000 Points Higher Without Fed's 'Big Mistake'

President Donald Trump said GDP growth would be close to 4% and the Dow would be up to 10,000 points higher without the Federal Reserve’s mistakes.

Trump criticized the Fed in his Davos address for holding back the U.S. economy, raising interest rates “too fast” and lowering them too slowly.

In an interview with CNBC, the president laid out just how different he thought things would be without the Fed’s “big mistake.”

The U.S. central bank raised rates four times in 2018 before cutting them three times in 2019. The U.S. economy is expected to grow more than 2% in the fourth quarter, but Trump said GDP growth would have been closer to 4% without the Fed’s hasty hikes.

“The Fed wasn’t good. That was a big blip that should not have taken place, it should not have happened, but it’s one of those things. But we had Boeing, we had the big strike with General Motors. We had things happen that are very unusual to happen,” he told CNBC at the World Economic Forum.

The President also suggested the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen to record highs during his presidency, would be much higher without the Fed’s interventions.

“Now with all of that, had we not done the big raise on interest, I think we would have been close to 4[%] and I could see 5,000 to 10,000 points more on the Dow. But that was a killer when they raised the rate, it was just a big mistake,” he said.

Trump also said the U.S. had the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is spreading through China, “under control” and the only case in the country was someone who had flown in from China.

This article is part of our ongoing coverage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

