Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. election, a far more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts.

Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner."

"Sooner than November 3?" he was asked.

"I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time," Trump said.

