Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Speaking to U.S. troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.

