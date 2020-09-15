Trump says coronavirus vaccine could be weeks away - ABC News town hall

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, underscoring predictions made by U.S. public health officials and Pfizer Inc PFE.N earlier this month.

Trump, speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, defended his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and said a vaccine could be ready for distribution soon.

"We're very close to having a vaccine," he said. "If you want to know the truth, the previous administration would have taken perhaps years to have a vaccine because of the FDA and all the approvals. And we're within weeks of getting it you know could be three weeks, four weeks."

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

