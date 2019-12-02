Commodities

Trump says China wants to make trade deal

Alexandra Alper Reuters
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that China wants to make a trade deal with the United States but said we will see what happens.

News site Axios reported on Sunday that the deal was stalled because Trump signed legislation on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong.

