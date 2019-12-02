Trump says China wants to make trade deal

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that China wants to make a trade deal with the United States but said we will see what happens.

News site Axios reported on Sunday that the deal was stalled because Trump signed legislation on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.