Trump says China or Microsoft should pay U.S. a share of any TikTok sale proceeds

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

The U.S. government should receive a "big percentage" of the proceeds from any sale of the U.S. operations of TikTok to Microsoft, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Trump told reporters that the United States would make any sale of the Chinese-owned video app possible, and therefore deserves a share of the proceeds, whether it comes from China or Microsoft.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

