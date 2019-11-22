Trump says ban of e-cigarette products could lead to illegal sales

US Markets

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed concern over a possible ban of some vaping products, saying outlawing the popular products would lead to people obtaining them illegally.

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed concern over a possible ban of some vaping products, saying outlawing the popular products would lead to people obtaining them illegally.

Trump made the comments during a listening session with what the White House had described as a range of groups, including industry and public health representatives.

A representative from e-cigarette maker NJOY said during the meeting that a ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products would lead to the loss of 100,000 jobs.

The Trump administration has said it would take action amid public alarm over a mysterious U.S. vaping-related respiratory illness has sickened more than 2,000 people and killed 47.

Trump said on Friday his administration would come up with an age for e-cigarette purchases, after previously saying his administration would raise the age to buy such products to 21.

The Trump administration said in September it would unveil a sweeping ban on most e-cigarette and vaping flavors seen as attracting young users to addictive nicotine products, but U.S. media has reported he had backed off the plan.

