Trump, Saudi crown prince vow to cooperate on Florida base shooting probe

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday discussed last week's Florida naval base shooting and vowed to work together on the investigation of the attack, which left three people dead and injured eight others.

"The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working with the United States to prevent a horrific attack like the Pensacola shooting from ever happening again," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump thanked "the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s assistance with the investigation and continued partnership," Deere added in the statement released Sunday night.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency on Sunday also said the crown prince had called Trump to express his condolences and support for the families of the victims of the shooting and assure the Republican U.S. president that Saudi authorities would offer their absolute cooperation with U.S. investigators.

The FBI has said U.S. investigators believe Saudi Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, acted alone when he attacked a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida on Friday, before he was fatally shot by a deputy sheriff.

U.S investigators are facing mounting pressure to discover his motives in the attack.

