US Markets
GOOGL

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill, teeing up battle with lawmakers

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense policy bill, setting the stage for a major battle with U.S. lawmakers at a time when they are racing to hammer out a compromise on more coronavirus relief.

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense policy bill, setting the stage for a major battle with U.S. lawmakers at a time when they are racing to hammer out a compromise on more coronavirus relief.

The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed both houses of Congress with more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.

Passage by the Republican-controlled Senate on Friday sent the measure to Trump, giving him 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it become law without his signature.

Trump shrugged off hopes by backers of the bill that strong bipartisan support for the measure - which has become law for 59 straight years - would prompt him to reconsider his threat.

"THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA! I WILL VETO!" Trump tweeted on Sunday as he headed to the golf course he owns outside Washington.

The White House had no immediate comment about when Trump would act or what he meant by the reference to China.

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the bill contained bipartisan provisions that were "tougher on China than the Trump administration has ever been."

Trump previously objected to the fiscal 2021 NDAA because it did not repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects technology companies like Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, Twitter Inc TWTR.N and Facebook Inc FB.O from liability for what appears on their platforms.

Trump has argued that tech firms have an anti-conservative bias, which the companies deny. Lawmakers from both parties say that concerns about social media should not kill legislation considered essential for the Pentagon.

A source familiar with Trump's thinking said the president was concerned that Twitter and other platforms often flagged comments by conservatives while allowing posts from Chinese officials that the Trump administration considers problematic.

Twitter has also flagged posts by Chinese officials in the past, including one in May in which Beijing suggested the coronavirus had been brought to China by the U.S. military.

Trump also wants to block an NDAA provision stripping the names of Confederate generals from military bases and opposes parts of the legislation that could slow plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Germany.

The NDAA determines everything from how many ships are bought and soldiers' pay to how to address geopolitical threats. Since it is a compromise, combining separate measures already passed in the House and Senate, it cannot be amended and will expire on Jan. 3 if the veto is not overturned.

A successful veto override would be the first of Trump's four-year presidency. He has had eight sustained.

U.S. Senate backs massive defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL TWTR FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular