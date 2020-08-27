US Markets

Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S. to create jobs overseas

Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

"We will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas," Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. "We'll make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country, as I've already been doing. Joe Biden's agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the USA."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)

