Trump Promised Job Boom — See Which 27 States Have Gained in 2025

President Trump made many promises on the campaign trail, including a job boom that would come the moment he stepped into Washington, D.C. for the second time. He didn’t just promise job growth, but also pitched voters on “the brightest economic future the world has ever seen.”

Trump has been in office for less than 300 days, but some states have already emerged as winners. GOBankingRates compared the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ State Employment and Unemployment reports for January and August to monitor which states have added the most jobs in 2025.

In total, 27 states have higher labor forces, while 23 have lost workers. These were the winners:

Alabama

January 2025: 2,363,919

2,363,919 August 2025: 2,378,227

Alaska

January 2025: 361,431

361,431 August 2025: 365,179

Arizona

January 2025: 3,771,585

3,771,585 August 2025: 3,802,381

Arkansas

January 2025: 1,419,310

1,419,310 August 2025: 1,427,207

California

January 2025: 19,704,775

19,704,775 August 2025: 19,857,925

Delaware

January 2025: 506,706

506,706 August 2025: 510,560

Florida

January 2025: 11,187,586

11,187,586 August 2025: 11,195,953

Hawaii

January 2025: 683,236

683,236 August 2025: 687,236

Indiana

January 2025: 3,485,632

3,485,632 August 2025: 3,489,209

Iowa

January 2025: 1,720,539

1,720,539 August 2025: 1,739,256

Kansas

January 2025: 1,555,841

1,555,841 August 2025: 1,556,203

Kentucky

January 2025: 2,109,358

2,109,358 August 2025: 2,114,861

Massachusetts

January 2025: 3,926,029

3,926,029 August 2025: 3,963,695

Minnesota

January 2025: 3,143,411

3,143,411 August 2025: 3,156,875

Missouri

January 2025: 3,140,814

3,140,814 August 2025: 3,171,870

Nebraska

January 2025: 1,075,656

1,075,656 August 2025: 1,089,569

Nevada

January 2025: 1,663,204

1,663,204 August 2025: 1,679,682

New Mexico

January 2025: 988,912

988,912 August 2025: 990,692

New York

January 2025: 9,852,809

9,852,809 August 2025: 9,861,421

North Dakota

January 2025: 428,365

428,365 August 2025: 430,200

Ohio

January 2025: 5,922,045

5,922,045 August 2025: 5,952,142

Oklahoma

January 2025: 1,991,880

1,991,880 August 2025: 2,007,115

Oregon

January 2025: 2,207,385

2,207,385 August 2025: 2,217,585

South Carolina

January 2025: 2,549,034

2,549,034 August 2025: 2,575,593

South Dakota

January 2025: 491,473

491,473 August 2025: 492,684

Tennessee

January 2025: 3,442,053

3,442,053 August 2025: 3,487,821

Texas

January 2025: 15,750,836

15,750,836 August 2025: 15,857,279

States with lower labor forces: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming

What’s Driving the Shift

It’s hard to say that a political shift is in play, with a mix of blue and red states reporting higher labor forces. Most of the gains and losses aren’t seismic movements, so local factors may be in play.

For instance, states that have seen rising populations, like South Carolina and Florida, have grown their labor forces. Still, New York saw a higher labor force despite more people moving out of the state compared to most states. California also produced a higher labor force despite people leaving the state and the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

People may also be congregating in states that have big cities. For instance, New York and Massachusetts were big winners, but many of the surrounding states — New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut — saw declining labor forces.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump Promised Job Boom — See Which 27 States Have Gained in 2025

