Trump Promised Job Boom — See Which 27 States Have Gained in 2025

October 05, 2025 — 06:54 am EDT

President Trump made many promises on the campaign trail, including a job boom that would come the moment he stepped into Washington, D.C. for the second time. He didn’t just promise job growth, but also pitched voters on “the brightest economic future the world has ever seen.”

Trump has been in office for less than 300 days, but some states have already emerged as winners. GOBankingRates compared the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ State Employment and Unemployment reports for January and August to monitor which states have added the most jobs in 2025.

In total, 27 states have higher labor forces, while 23 have lost workers. These were the winners:

Alabama

  • January 2025: 2,363,919
  • August 2025: 2,378,227

Alaska

  • January 2025: 361,431
  • August 2025: 365,179

Arizona

  • January 2025: 3,771,585
  • August 2025: 3,802,381

Arkansas

  • January 2025: 1,419,310
  • August 2025: 1,427,207

California

  • January 2025: 19,704,775
  • August 2025: 19,857,925

Delaware

  • January 2025: 506,706
  • August 2025: 510,560

Florida

  • January 2025: 11,187,586
  • August 2025: 11,195,953

Hawaii

  • January 2025: 683,236
  • August 2025: 687,236

Indiana

  • January 2025: 3,485,632
  • August 2025: 3,489,209

Iowa

  • January 2025: 1,720,539
  • August 2025: 1,739,256

Kansas

  • January 2025: 1,555,841
  • August 2025: 1,556,203

Kentucky

  • January 2025: 2,109,358
  • August 2025: 2,114,861

Massachusetts

  • January 2025: 3,926,029
  • August 2025: 3,963,695

Minnesota

  • January 2025: 3,143,411
  • August 2025: 3,156,875

Missouri

  • January 2025: 3,140,814
  • August 2025: 3,171,870

Nebraska

  • January 2025: 1,075,656
  • August 2025: 1,089,569

Nevada

  • January 2025: 1,663,204
  • August 2025: 1,679,682

New Mexico

  • January 2025: 988,912
  • August 2025: 990,692

New York

  • January 2025: 9,852,809
  • August 2025: 9,861,421

North Dakota

  • January 2025: 428,365
  • August 2025: 430,200

Ohio

  • January 2025: 5,922,045
  • August 2025: 5,952,142

Oklahoma

  • January 2025: 1,991,880
  • August 2025: 2,007,115

Oregon

  • January 2025: 2,207,385
  • August 2025: 2,217,585

South Carolina

  • January 2025: 2,549,034
  • August 2025: 2,575,593

South Dakota

  • January 2025: 491,473
  • August 2025: 492,684

Tennessee

  • January 2025: 3,442,053
  • August 2025: 3,487,821

Texas

  • January 2025: 15,750,836
  • August 2025: 15,857,279

States with lower labor forces: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming

What’s Driving the Shift

It’s hard to say that a political shift is in play, with a mix of blue and red states reporting higher labor forces. Most of the gains and losses aren’t seismic movements, so local factors may be in play.

For instance, states that have seen rising populations, like South Carolina and Florida, have grown their labor forces. Still, New York saw a higher labor force despite more people moving out of the state compared to most states. California also produced a higher labor force despite people leaving the state and the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

People may also be congregating in states that have big cities. For instance, New York and Massachusetts were big winners, but many of the surrounding states — New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut — saw declining labor forces.

