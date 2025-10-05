Trump Promised Job Boom — See Which 27 States Have Gained in 2025

President Trump made many promises on the campaign trail, including a job boom that would come the moment he stepped into Washington, D.C. for the second time. He didn’t just promise job growth, but also pitched voters on “the brightest economic future the world has ever seen.”
Trump has been in office for less than 300 days, but some states have already emerged as winners. GOBankingRates compared the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ State Employment and Unemployment reports for January and August to monitor which states have added the most jobs in 2025.
In total, 27 states have higher labor forces, while 23 have lost workers. These were the winners:
Alabama
- January 2025: 2,363,919
- August 2025: 2,378,227
Alaska
- January 2025: 361,431
- August 2025: 365,179
Arizona
- January 2025: 3,771,585
- August 2025: 3,802,381
Arkansas
- January 2025: 1,419,310
- August 2025: 1,427,207
California
- January 2025: 19,704,775
- August 2025: 19,857,925
Delaware
- January 2025: 506,706
- August 2025: 510,560
Florida
- January 2025: 11,187,586
- August 2025: 11,195,953
Hawaii
- January 2025: 683,236
- August 2025: 687,236
Indiana
- January 2025: 3,485,632
- August 2025: 3,489,209
Iowa
- January 2025: 1,720,539
- August 2025: 1,739,256
Kansas
- January 2025: 1,555,841
- August 2025: 1,556,203
Kentucky
- January 2025: 2,109,358
- August 2025: 2,114,861
Massachusetts
- January 2025: 3,926,029
- August 2025: 3,963,695
Minnesota
- January 2025: 3,143,411
- August 2025: 3,156,875
Missouri
- January 2025: 3,140,814
- August 2025: 3,171,870
Nebraska
- January 2025: 1,075,656
- August 2025: 1,089,569
Nevada
- January 2025: 1,663,204
- August 2025: 1,679,682
New Mexico
- January 2025: 988,912
- August 2025: 990,692
New York
- January 2025: 9,852,809
- August 2025: 9,861,421
North Dakota
- January 2025: 428,365
- August 2025: 430,200
Ohio
- January 2025: 5,922,045
- August 2025: 5,952,142
Oklahoma
- January 2025: 1,991,880
- August 2025: 2,007,115
Oregon
- January 2025: 2,207,385
- August 2025: 2,217,585
South Carolina
- January 2025: 2,549,034
- August 2025: 2,575,593
South Dakota
- January 2025: 491,473
- August 2025: 492,684
Tennessee
- January 2025: 3,442,053
- August 2025: 3,487,821
Texas
- January 2025: 15,750,836
- August 2025: 15,857,279
States with lower labor forces: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming
What’s Driving the Shift
It’s hard to say that a political shift is in play, with a mix of blue and red states reporting higher labor forces. Most of the gains and losses aren’t seismic movements, so local factors may be in play.
For instance, states that have seen rising populations, like South Carolina and Florida, have grown their labor forces. Still, New York saw a higher labor force despite more people moving out of the state compared to most states. California also produced a higher labor force despite people leaving the state and the crackdown on illegal immigrants.
People may also be congregating in states that have big cities. For instance, New York and Massachusetts were big winners, but many of the surrounding states — New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut — saw declining labor forces.
Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.
