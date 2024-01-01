Trump Privately Worries Over Ballot Eligibility As Supreme Court Decision Looms

Former President Donald Trump is privately expressing apprehension about a potential Supreme Court ruling that may not land in his favor amid challenges to his eligibility for the 2024 ballot.

This development follows the decisions by Colorado and Maine to exclude Trump from their respective primary ballots, invoking constitutional clauses.

Colorado's decision, which cited the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, asserted that individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or have "given aid or comfort" to those involved in an insurrection are ineligible for public office.

Similarly, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows declared Trump ineligible, referring to a comprehensive 34-page decision grounded in the 14th Amendment.

According to a report by The New York Times, Trump's advisors are actively preparing legal challenges to contest these decisions, with the aim of securing his place on the ballots.

While the former president has privately expressed optimism the Supreme Court will rule in his favor, he also reportedly entertains concerns that the justices may seek to avoid appearing "political" in their judgment. These reservations persist despite Trump having appointed three conservative judges to the nation's highest court.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie criticized Maine's decision, suggesting that it could transform Trump into a "martyr." He remarked on Trump's adeptness at portraying himself as a victim, emphasizing the potential political ramifications of the move.

In response to the decisions by Colorado and Maine, a spokesperson for Trump released a statement accusing Bellows of being a "virulent leftist" and a "hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat."

The statement characterized the decisions as an "attempted theft of an election" and the "disenfranchisement of the American voter." It further asserted that Democrats in blue states were "recklessly and un-Constitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters" by seeking to remove Trump's name from the ballot.

These developments underscore the ongoing legal and political battles surrounding Trump's eligibility for future elections, which continue to generate significant attention and debate on both sides of the aisle.

