Trump, pressured over pandemic, says states to receive 150 mln tests

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, under pressure over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, announced on Monday the federal government would ship 150 million rapid tests to U.S. states for opening schools and ensuring safety at centers for senior citizens.

"This will be more than double the number of tests already performed," he said, announcing the plan in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump said 50 million tests will go to "most vulnerable communities" including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health and hospice care. Nearly 1 million will be sent to historically black colleges and universities and tribal nation colleges.

He said 100 million tests would be given to states and territories to "support efforts to reopen their economies and schools immediately and (as) fast as they can."

"The support my administration is providing would allow every state on a very regular basis test every teacher who needs it," he said.

Trump said 6.5 million tests will go out this week and the rest in coming weeks.

Trump is trying to show progress in the battle against the pandemic as he campaigns for re-election on Nov. 3 against Democrat Joe Biden. The first presidential debate will be held on Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The rapid tests announced by Trump were purchased from Abbott Laboratories ABT.N in August for sending to governors of states and territories to support school reopenings and other critical tasks.

Abbott has said it would scale production capacity to 50 million tests per month by October and that it could currently produce "tens of millions" of the tests, indicating it will take at least a few months for the tests to be fully distributed to states and territories.

At the Rose Garden event leader of the Trump coronavirus task force, Admiral Brett Giroir, demonstrated how to conduct the Abbott rapid test, swabbing his nasal passages and dipping the swab into a test solution that will provide a result in about 15 minutes.

