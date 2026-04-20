Trump Praises Palantir's Technology: Is the Stock Destined to Go Higher?

Key Points

Government revenue accounts for the majority of Palantir's business.

Last year, the company generated more than 50% revenue growth in both of its segments.

Its growth has been impressive, but its valuation may be keeping the stock down, at least for now.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has long been known for its close relationship with the U.S. government, with its government business being a key part of its growth over the years. It prides itself on helping the U.S. and its allies fight foreign adversaries. And recently, it received praise from the president himself.

President Donald Trump is a big believer in Palantir, recently saying in a social media post that the company "has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment," alluding to its role in current military operations. With such high praise from Trump, could this mean stronger growth from Palantir down the road, and could it make the stock a great buy right now?

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Can Palantir's already strong growth rate rise even higher?

Having such a strong endorsement from the U.S. president certainly bodes well for Palantir, particularly in government operations. Last year, the company generated $4.5 billion in sales, with more than half (54%) from government revenue. That area of its business rose by 53%, which was slightly slower than its commercial business, which grew by 60%.

The company's overall growth rate has been stellar and has accelerated in recent years, driven by its artificial intelligence platform, which has been winning over customers in both segments. It won't be easy for it to keep rising, but with Palantir appearing to win over Trump and getting his stamp of approval, it's certainly a possibility.

Is Palantir's stock worth buying today?

This year, Palantir's shares are down 18%, even as the president's ringing endorsement hasn't been enough to quell concerns about its valuation. While Palantir has undoubtedly been doing well in recent years, the stock has soared so much in the past that it's now at a price-to-earnings multiple of well over 200.

The tech stock might benefit from a stronger growth rate, but the big question is how high it can really go. A big challenge is building on already strong results. As Palantir laps strong prior-year results, the bar rises, making it harder to keep improving its growth rate.

Investors should always consider valuation when buying a stock because, as solid as the business may be, if you ignore the price, then you could still end up with a poor return. That's why Palantir's stock may be worth tracking, but perhaps not investing in today, given its sky-high price tag. There are many other, more modestly priced tech stocks to consider instead.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.