News & Insights

US Markets

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia election case - CNN

Credit: REUTERS/SAM WOLFE

August 21, 2023 — 06:53 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.

In a 98-page Georgia indictment revealed last week, Trump and 18 other defendants were charged on 41 criminal counts in all in relation to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in the state.

When Trump surrenders, there will be a "hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, the local sheriff's office said earlier on Monday. It did not mention the timing of the surrender.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.