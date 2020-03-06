US Markets

Trump plans to meet with Brazil's Bolsonaro on this weekend in Florida

Contributors
Steve Holland Reuters
Susan Heavey Reuters
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida this weekend.

Corrects to say this weekend, not Saturday

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he will meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida this weekend.

Trump announced the meeting while speaking to reporters at the White House, saying the two leaders would have dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump did not offer any other details.

Sources had earlier said the meeting was in the works, and one person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Bolsonaro said he was "called" by Trump.

"He wanted to have dinner," Trump told reporters.

The meeting is expected to be closed to the press without any public statements, two others sources said.

A preliminary schedule for Bolsonaro's U.S. visit had shown the Brazilian conservative president would be in Florida from Saturday to Tuesday, including a meeting with a senior U.S. military official, an investor seminar and visit to a plant run by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey in Washington and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia Editing by Paul Simao)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular